There's something for everyone premiering this week, including the true stories of how Flamin' Hot Cheetos became popular and how "The Terminator" became California's governor.

Here's a look at what's coming to streaming services this weekend.

"Flamin' Hot" on Disney+ and Hulu

The first film to premiere simultaneously on two streaming platforms, "Flamin' Hot," directed by Eva Longoria, tells the story of former Frito-Lay janitor Richard Montañez. Richard worked his way up to becoming an executive who influenced the popularity of Frito-Lay's "Flamin' Hot" brand of chips and popcorn.

Driving the news: Last year, the LA Times reported on an internal investigation by Frito-Lay after Montañez claimed for years that he was involved in the creation of Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Frito-Lay and its parent company PepsiCo have issued statements backing Montañez, but neither has denied the facts found in the Times' reporting. Go deeper.

"The Crowded Room" on Apple TV+

Tom Holland produces and stars in "The Crowded Room," a 10-episode psychological thriller about a man who is arrested after a shooting in New York City in 1979. Available Friday.

"Based on a True Story" on Peacock

In this dark comedic thriller starring and produced by Kaley Cuoco, a realtor, a former tennis star and a plumber start a podcast to capitalize on America's obsession with true crime. Available now.

Catch up quick: The Academy Award-nominated sequel to James Cameron's "Avatar" is available now.

"Arnold" on Netflix

This three-part documentary follows the life of Arnold Schwarzenegger, from his beginnings as an Austrian bodybuilder to his Hollywood stardom and eventual rise to governor of California. Available now.

"The Snoopy Show" on Apple TV+

Apple TV's show about Snoopy the beagle, his friend Woodstock and the rest of the Peanuts gang returns for a third season. Available Friday.

"Never Have I Ever" on Netflix

The fourth and final season of Mindy Kaling's coming-of-age comedy series is available now. This season, Devi prepares for her new chapter at Princeton while navigating a new relationship.

"The Playing Card Killer" on Netflix

This documentary tells the story of Alfredo Galán Sotillo, a serial killer whose random killings in Spain were connected by playing cards he left at the scenes.

Narrated by country music star Garth Brooks, "America's National Parks" returns for a second season and takes viewers on a journey across world-famous and lesser-known national parks. Available now.

"Tex Mex Motors" on Netflix

Netflix's newest reality show sees junk cars from Mexico taken to El Paso and restored to rides that are ready to hit the road.

This new reality show follows 10 Muslim sisters in Los Angeles trying to navigate family, faith, careers and cultural expectations. Available now.

"Tour de France: Unchained" on Netflix