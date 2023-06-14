Data: Trust for Public Land; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

Even with serious fans and a high-profile pickleball venue coming soon, Portland doesn't rank high in a national count of pickleball courts.

Portland has 8.1 pickleball courts per 100,000 people, according to the Trust for Public Land (TPL), a pro-parks nonprofit, landing the city at No. 24 in the U.S.

Zoom in: Portland Parks & Recreation tells Axios there are now 50 outdoor courts on park property, a dramatic increase from "very few" courts just two years ago, according to spokesperson Mark Ross.

Portland Tennis Center has the most with 16, followed by Pier, Columbia and Sellwood parks, each with eight.

More are under construction at Parklane Park, and more are planned for Gabriel and Westmoreland parks.

Zoom out: There's been a sixfold increase in the number of public pickleballcourts in the 100 biggest U.S. cities since 2017 — from 420 to 2,788 — and municipal leaders say they still can't come close to meeting demand from pickleheads.