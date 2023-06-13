Share on email (opens in new window)

After a three-year pause, interest and repayments on student loans are set to resume Aug. 30.

Driving the news: The federal debt ceiling bill President Joe Biden signed earlier this month included language ending the moratorium on federal student loan payments.

The pause has been in place since March 2020.

Zoom in: According to Oregon's Higher Education Coordinating Commission, undergraduate students who graduate from Oregon's 17 public colleges and universities leave with $18,882 in federal loan debt on average.

Pro tip: Find your loan servicer and explore repayment options at studentaid.gov — especially if you're a recent graduate and haven't had to set up a payment plan until now.

What we're watching: The Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling later this month on Biden's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt, which would immediately benefit 211,000 Oregonians, according to White House estimates.