Student loan payments will restart this summer
After a three-year pause, interest and repayments on student loans are set to resume Aug. 30.
Driving the news: The federal debt ceiling bill President Joe Biden signed earlier this month included language ending the moratorium on federal student loan payments.
- The pause has been in place since March 2020.
Zoom in: According to Oregon's Higher Education Coordinating Commission, undergraduate students who graduate from Oregon's 17 public colleges and universities leave with $18,882 in federal loan debt on average.
Pro tip: Find your loan servicer and explore repayment options at studentaid.gov — especially if you're a recent graduate and haven't had to set up a payment plan until now.
What we're watching: The Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling later this month on Biden's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt, which would immediately benefit 211,000 Oregonians, according to White House estimates.
