Student loan payments set to start again Aug. 30
After a more than three-year pause, interest and repayments on student loans are set to resume Aug. 30.
Driving the news: The federal debt ceiling bill President Biden signed last week included language ending the moratorium on federal student loan payments.
- The pause has been in place since March 2020.
Zoom in: More than 1.8 million Ohioans, or about 15% of the state population, have some type of student loan debt, per Ohio Department of Higher Education data provided to Axios.
- The average balance is nearly $35,000.
Pro tip: Find your loan servicer and explore repayment options at studentaid.gov — especially recent graduates, who likely haven't had to set up a payment plan until now.
What we're watching: The Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling later this month on Biden's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt, which would immediately benefit over 700,000 Ohioans.
😬 Our thought bubble: That includes us, so we're awaiting the outcome with bated breath!
