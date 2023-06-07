Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

After a more than three-year pause, interest and repayments on student loans are set to resume Aug. 30.

Driving the news: The federal debt ceiling bill President Biden signed last week included language ending the moratorium on federal student loan payments.

The pause has been in place since March 2020.

Zoom in: More than 1.8 million Ohioans, or about 15% of the state population, have some type of student loan debt, per Ohio Department of Higher Education data provided to Axios.

The average balance is nearly $35,000.

Pro tip: Find your loan servicer and explore repayment options at studentaid.gov — especially recent graduates, who likely haven't had to set up a payment plan until now.

What we're watching: The Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling later this month on Biden's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt, which would immediately benefit over 700,000 Ohioans.

😬 Our thought bubble: That includes us, so we're awaiting the outcome with bated breath!