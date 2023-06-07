1 hour ago - News

Student loan payments set to start again Aug. 30

Alissa Widman Neese
Illustration of a graduation cap being weighed down by a ball and chain as the tassel.

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

After a more than three-year pause, interest and repayments on student loans are set to resume Aug. 30.

Driving the news: The federal debt ceiling bill President Biden signed last week included language ending the moratorium on federal student loan payments.

  • The pause has been in place since March 2020.

Zoom in: More than 1.8 million Ohioans, or about 15% of the state population, have some type of student loan debt, per Ohio Department of Higher Education data provided to Axios.

  • The average balance is nearly $35,000.

Pro tip: Find your loan servicer and explore repayment options at studentaid.gov — especially recent graduates, who likely haven't had to set up a payment plan until now.

What we're watching: The Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling later this month on Biden's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt, which would immediately benefit over 700,000 Ohioans.

😬 Our thought bubble: That includes us, so we're awaiting the outcome with bated breath!

