20 mins ago - News
Where student loan forgiveness stands in Ohio
Anxiously awaiting the fate of President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan? You're not alone.
By the numbers: Over 700,000 Ohioans have been approved for debt relief, the White House announced this week.
- That's about 6% of our state's population.
- It's also about 4% of the over 16 million Americans nationwide whose applications were approved.
What's next: The program is on hold, even for those who have been approved, while the Supreme Court considers a legal challenge brought by a coalition of GOP-led states, Axios' Shawna Chen reports.
- Millions of borrowers — including Alissa and Tyler — remain in limbo until the court's ruling, which is expected this summer.
- Oral arguments begin Feb. 28.
