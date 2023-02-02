20 mins ago - News

Where student loan forgiveness stands in Ohio

Alissa Widman Neese
Illustration of a ball and chain replacing the tassel of a graduation cap, with the chains breaking.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Anxiously awaiting the fate of President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan? You're not alone.

By the numbers: Over 700,000 Ohioans have been approved for debt relief, the White House announced this week.

  • That's about 6% of our state's population.
  • It's also about 4% of the over 16 million Americans nationwide whose applications were approved.

What's next: The program is on hold, even for those who have been approved, while the Supreme Court considers a legal challenge brought by a coalition of GOP-led states, Axios' Shawna Chen reports.

  • Millions of borrowers — including Alissa and Tyler — remain in limbo until the court's ruling, which is expected this summer.
  • Oral arguments begin Feb. 28.
