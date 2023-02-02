Where student loan forgiveness stands in Ohio

Anxiously awaiting the fate of President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan? You're not alone.

By the numbers: Over 700,000 Ohioans have been approved for debt relief, the White House announced this week.

That's about 6% of our state's population.

It's also about 4% of the over 16 million Americans nationwide whose applications were approved.

What's next: The program is on hold, even for those who have been approved, while the Supreme Court considers a legal challenge brought by a coalition of GOP-led states, Axios' Shawna Chen reports.