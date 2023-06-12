Oregon domestic partnerships will soon extend to all couples

Data: Oregon Health Authority; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

One of dozens of new laws in Oregon that have passed despite the Republican walkout allows couples of any gender to register as domestic partners. Previously, only same-sex couples could register.

Why it matters: Starting next year, any Oregon couple can register using a standardized statewide registration process, which brings benefits similar to marriage.

Details: Registration allows for joint state tax filing and provides a consistent verification process for other purposes, such as employers who require documentation if they offer benefits like health insurance to domestic partners.

Flashback: In 2007, Oregon passed a law allowing domestic partnerships that went into effect the following year. Those partnerships were restricted to same-sex couples because they were seen as a way to grant some privileges of marriage before same-sex marriage was legal.

More than 2,600 couples registered that year. The next year, the number dramatically dropped but stayed steady until same-sex marriage was legalized.

Context: County clerks advocated for this year's law, noting the drop-off in same-sex domestic partnership registrations since same-sex marriage became legal.

Lawmakers also heard that couples who are not of the same gender wanted both options.

Zoom out: States have handled the transition from partnerships to marriage for same-sex couples differently. For example, in 2014, Washington state simply turned most domestic partnerships into marriages, allowing the partnerships only for couples where one partner is 62 or older, regardless of gender.

Benefits for domestic partners also vary by state.

What's next: The new law goes into effect Jan. 1, 2024.