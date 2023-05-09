How to vote in Multnomah County's May 16 election

More than half a million people are registered to vote in Multnomah County ahead of next week's election — about 10,000 more than last May's election, which included the primary races for governor.

If you're not registered, it's too late for this election.

In addition to the county commissioner race and the capital gains tax, there are community college and school board races in Multnomah County.

Portland school board candidate Derrick Peterson withdrew from the only contested seat for that board after questions emerged about his connections to extremist faith groups.

Washington and Clackamas County voters are choosing members of school boards and fire districts and deciding local property taxes in some instances.

Expect initial results shortly after 8pm on election night.

If you're mailing in your ballot, it has to have a May 16 (Election Day) postmark and arrive within seven calendar days. Be sure to check the last pickup time of the mailbox you're using!

If you're using a drop box, you have to get it in by 8pm on Election Day. Double-check locations; some libraries are affected by construction.

Here are the drop box locations for Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties.

Need help filling out your ballot? Call 503-988-8683, email [email protected] or fill out this form.

Formerly incarcerated? You're automatically eligible to vote once you're out of prison; you just have to re-register and meet the deadlines.

A bill currently in the Legislature would allow people serving time for felonies to vote while still behind bars.

Want to make sure they count your ballot? Multnomah and Washington counties have their own systems for you to track yours; Clackamas redirects to the secretary of state's office.