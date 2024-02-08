The VNSA Book Sale and 9 more things to do in Phoenix this weekend
It's the Super Bowl for bookworms! The annual VNSA Book Sale is this weekend, so if you're looking to restock your shelves, stop by the Arizona State Fairgrounds.
State of play: The Volunteer Nonprofit Service Association's 67th annual sale features thousands of used books at bargain-basement price.
- It's from 8am-6pm on Saturday; 8am-4pm on Sunday.
- Admission is free, but the fairgrounds charges $12 for parking.
- Pro tip: Books are half-price on Sunday.
What's new: Someone contributed a large stash of comic books, which now have their own section.
Be smart: VNSA has shopping carts available for customers to carry their books, but they go quickly and can be tough to get, so bring a wagon or something else that'll make it easy to haul your finds.
Zoom out: In addition to the sale, WMO Phoenix Open, Arizona Renaissance Festival and Black History Month events are ongoing.
- Plus, check out these other weekend happenings across metro Phoenix:
The Ultimate ABBA Tribute
You'll be the "Dancing Queen" when you hear this a capella ensemble backed by the power of The Phoenix Symphony.
- Tickets from $35
75th Annual Gold Rush Days
Head north to celebrate Wickenburg's origins as a ranching and gold mining center with a parade, classic car show, rodeo and carnival Friday-Sunday on Frontier Street.
- Most events are free, rodeo tickets start at $10
Desert Botanical Garden's 85th Anniversary Celebration
Enjoy cactus cookies, hands-on nature activities, musical performances, and behind-the-scenes tours at the Desert Botanical Garden Saturday-Monday.
- Visit included with admission, which is just $8.50 on Monday.
Family Fun Valentine's Festival
Bring the kids for bounce houses, face painting and make-and-take crafts on the Arizona Boardwalk Saturday from 10am-2pm.
- Free
Airbase Arizona Flying Museum Family Day
Take an educational adventure through aircraft history from World War I to today at the Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum, Saturday from 10am-4pm.
- $5 per person or $10 for a family of four
Lunar New Year 2024
Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with dances, a firecracker show, Taiko drums and some of the best Asian food vendors in the Valley.
- Saturday 3-9pm at the AZ International Marketplace
- Free
Big Game Rooftop Tailgate Party
Enjoy classic Super Bowl snacks and a full bar while watching the game on Sunday at Skysill Rooftop Lounge.
- Tickets start at $20
"In My Football Era" Taylor Swift Big Game Watch Party
If you're more into Taylor Swift than the game her beau's playing in, this event is for you.
- Watch the game while enjoying "Bad Blood" buffalo wings and making friendship bracelets at FOUND:RE Phoenix, Sunday at 4pm.
- $5 tickets
