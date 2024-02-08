Share on email (opens in new window)

The VNSA Book Sale at the Arizona State Fairgrounds. Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

It's the Super Bowl for bookworms! The annual VNSA Book Sale is this weekend, so if you're looking to restock your shelves, stop by the Arizona State Fairgrounds.

State of play: The Volunteer Nonprofit Service Association's 67th annual sale features thousands of used books at bargain-basement price.

It's from 8am-6pm on Saturday; 8am-4pm on Sunday.

Admission is free, but the fairgrounds charges $12 for parking.

Pro tip: Books are half-price on Sunday.

What's new: Someone contributed a large stash of comic books, which now have their own section.

Be smart: VNSA has shopping carts available for customers to carry their books, but they go quickly and can be tough to get, so bring a wagon or something else that'll make it easy to haul your finds.

Zoom out: In addition to the sale, WMO Phoenix Open, Arizona Renaissance Festival and Black History Month events are ongoing.

Plus, check out these other weekend happenings across metro Phoenix:

You'll be the "Dancing Queen" when you hear this a capella ensemble backed by the power of The Phoenix Symphony.

Tickets from $35

Head north to celebrate Wickenburg's origins as a ranching and gold mining center with a parade, classic car show, rodeo and carnival Friday-Sunday on Frontier Street.

Most events are free, rodeo tickets start at $10

Enjoy cactus cookies, hands-on nature activities, musical performances, and behind-the-scenes tours at the Desert Botanical Garden Saturday-Monday.

Visit included with admission, which is just $8.50 on Monday.

Bring the kids for bounce houses, face painting and make-and-take crafts on the Arizona Boardwalk Saturday from 10am-2pm.

Free

Take an educational adventure through aircraft history from World War I to today at the Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum, Saturday from 10am-4pm.

$5 per person or $10 for a family of four

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with dances, a firecracker show, Taiko drums and some of the best Asian food vendors in the Valley.

Saturday 3-9pm at the AZ International Marketplace

Free

Enjoy classic Super Bowl snacks and a full bar while watching the game on Sunday at Skysill Rooftop Lounge.

Tickets start at $20

If you're more into Taylor Swift than the game her beau's playing in, this event is for you.