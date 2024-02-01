8 metro Phoenix Black History Month events
Thursday marks the beginning of Black History Month!
Celebrate with these educational and entertaining events:
Black History Month Celebration
When and where: Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28, times vary | Maricopa Library and Cultural Center
Details: Watch a different movie each week to learn about the historical contributions of Black Americans.
Price: Free
A Taste of Melanin Restaurant Week
When and where: Feb. 9-18 | Multiple locations
Details: Try special dishes at 15 Black-owned restaurants across metro Phoenix.
Price: Varies
Kings & Queens Unbreakable
When and where: Feb. 9, 5:30pm | Chandler Center for the Arts
Details: Enjoy an R&B social mixer and showcase of comedians, steppers, musicians and spoken word performers.
Price: Tickets start at $12
Black History Month Activity Day
When and where: Feb. 10, Noon-3pm | Tempe History Museum
Details: Bring the whole family to this interactive celebration.
Price: Free
Movie at the Gallery
When and where: Feb. 10, 5-9pm | Phoenix Art Museum
Details: Watch "Black Panther" and hear from a panel of Black filmmakers and writers.
Price: Free
4th Annual Grassrootz Black History Month Celebration
When and where: Feb. 17, Noon-4pm | Grassrootz Books & Juice Bar
Details: Hear from poets, musicians, dancers, authors and activists during this event centered on "health, wealth, and knowledge of self."
Price: Free
Trap Karaoke
When and where: Feb. 17, 8pm-midnight | Onyx Art Gallery
Details: Explore the connections between poetry and hip-hop at this 21-and-older karaoke event.
Price: Free
This Is Melanin
When and where: Feb. 24, 4-9pm | Mountain America Stadium
Details: Peruse local vendors, nosh on food-truck fare, enjoy live music and hear from some of the Valley's Black leaders, including Tempe Mayor Corey Woods and Chandler vice mayor OD Harris.
Price: Free
