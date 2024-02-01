Feb 1, 2024 - News

8 metro Phoenix Black History Month events

Thursday marks the beginning of Black History Month!

Celebrate with these educational and entertaining events:

Black History Month Celebration

When and where: Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28, times vary | Maricopa Library and Cultural Center

Details: Watch a different movie each week to learn about the historical contributions of Black Americans.

Price: Free

A Taste of Melanin Restaurant Week

When and where: Feb. 9-18 | Multiple locations

Details: Try special dishes at 15 Black-owned restaurants across metro Phoenix.

Price: Varies

Kings & Queens Unbreakable

When and where: Feb. 9, 5:30pm | Chandler Center for the Arts

Details: Enjoy an R&B social mixer and showcase of comedians, steppers, musicians and spoken word performers.

Price: Tickets start at $12

Black History Month Activity Day

When and where: Feb. 10, Noon-3pm | Tempe History Museum

Details: Bring the whole family to this interactive celebration.

Price: Free

Movie at the Gallery

When and where: Feb. 10, 5-9pm | Phoenix Art Museum

Details: Watch "Black Panther" and hear from a panel of Black filmmakers and writers.

Price: Free

4th Annual Grassrootz Black History Month Celebration

When and where: Feb. 17, Noon-4pm | Grassrootz Books & Juice Bar

Details: Hear from poets, musicians, dancers, authors and activists during this event centered on "health, wealth, and knowledge of self."

Price: Free

Trap Karaoke

When and where: Feb. 17, 8pm-midnight | Onyx Art Gallery

Details: Explore the connections between poetry and hip-hop at this 21-and-older karaoke event.

Price: Free

This Is Melanin

When and where: Feb. 24, 4-9pm | Mountain America Stadium

Details: Peruse local vendors, nosh on food-truck fare, enjoy live music and hear from some of the Valley's Black leaders, including Tempe Mayor Corey Woods and Chandler vice mayor OD Harris.

Price: Free

