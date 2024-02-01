Share on email (opens in new window)

Looking for something fun to fill your weekend? We've got you covered with suggestions all over the Valley.

Arizona Renaissance Festival

When and where: Open Saturdays and Sundays, this weekend through March 31, 10am-6pm | 12601 E. US Highway 60 in Gold Canyon

Details: A medieval outdoor amusement park featuring a 16-stage theater, a 50-acre circus, an arts and crafts fair, a jousting tournament, food and more.

Cost: $34 for adults, $22 for children 5 years and up

Scottsdale Parada del Sol

When and where: Saturday, parade from 10am-noon and festival noon-4pm | Old Town Scottsdale

Details: Catch the 70th annual parade followed by a festival with live music, dance performances, shopping and more.

Cost: Free

Kierland Fine Art and Wine Festival

When and where: Saturday and Sunday, 10am-5pm | Kierland Commons

Details: Enjoy a weekend of fine art, wine and music.

Cost: $20 for beer tastings and $30-$35 for wine tastings

34th Annual Chinese Culture and Cuisine Festival

When and where: Saturday 9am-5pm and Sunday 10am-5pm | Steele Indian School Park

Details: Live dances, music, children's activities, martial arts performances, food, vendors and more.

Cost: Free

Twin Flames: The George Floyd Uprising from Minneapolis to Phoenix

When and where: Friday 5pm-7pm | ASU Art Museum

Details: Celebrate the opening of an exhibition dedicated to George Floyd's memory with a walkthrough and reception.

Cost: Free, but be sure to RSVP

Arizona Indian Festival

When and where: Saturday and Sunday, 9am-6pm | Scottsdale Civic Center

Details: Experience Native American culture with live performances, arts and crafts, vendors and more.

Cost: Free

Meet Bluey

When and where: Saturday 1-4:30pm | Park West

Details: Bring the kids to meet Bluey and get their pictures taken with their favorite Australian cartoon dog, plus music, games, crafts and prizes.

Cost: Free

Lunar New Year Festival

When and where: Saturday 11am-1pm | Desert Ridge Marketplace

Details: Celebrate the Year of the Wood Dragon with cultural performances, lion dances, tai chi demonstrations, art and more.

Cost: Free