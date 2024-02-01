Parades, wine, renaissance festival and more this weekend
Looking for something fun to fill your weekend? We've got you covered with suggestions all over the Valley.
When and where: Open Saturdays and Sundays, this weekend through March 31, 10am-6pm | 12601 E. US Highway 60 in Gold Canyon
Details: A medieval outdoor amusement park featuring a 16-stage theater, a 50-acre circus, an arts and crafts fair, a jousting tournament, food and more.
Cost: $34 for adults, $22 for children 5 years and up
When and where: Saturday, parade from 10am-noon and festival noon-4pm | Old Town Scottsdale
Details: Catch the 70th annual parade followed by a festival with live music, dance performances, shopping and more.
Cost: Free
Kierland Fine Art and Wine Festival
When and where: Saturday and Sunday, 10am-5pm | Kierland Commons
Details: Enjoy a weekend of fine art, wine and music.
Cost: $20 for beer tastings and $30-$35 for wine tastings
34th Annual Chinese Culture and Cuisine Festival
When and where: Saturday 9am-5pm and Sunday 10am-5pm | Steele Indian School Park
Details: Live dances, music, children's activities, martial arts performances, food, vendors and more.
Cost: Free
Twin Flames: The George Floyd Uprising from Minneapolis to Phoenix
When and where: Friday 5pm-7pm | ASU Art Museum
Details: Celebrate the opening of an exhibition dedicated to George Floyd's memory with a walkthrough and reception.
Cost: Free, but be sure to RSVP
When and where: Saturday and Sunday, 9am-6pm | Scottsdale Civic Center
Details: Experience Native American culture with live performances, arts and crafts, vendors and more.
Cost: Free
When and where: Saturday 1-4:30pm | Park West
Details: Bring the kids to meet Bluey and get their pictures taken with their favorite Australian cartoon dog, plus music, games, crafts and prizes.
Cost: Free
When and where: Saturday 11am-1pm | Desert Ridge Marketplace
Details: Celebrate the Year of the Wood Dragon with cultural performances, lion dances, tai chi demonstrations, art and more.
Cost: Free
