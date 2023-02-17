The VNSA Used Book Sale at the Agriculture Center building at the Arizona State Fairgrounds. Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

If you're looking for heaps of used books at bargain-basement prices, you're in luck.

What's happening: The 66th VNSA Used Book Sale runs Saturday and Sunday at the Arizona State Fairgrounds at 19th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Doors open at 8am both days, and the sale goes until 6pm Saturday and 4pm Sunday.

It's free to get in, but the fairgrounds charge for parking.

Details: The Volunteer Nonprofit Service Association collects books all year long, culminating in its sale each February.

More than half a million items will be on available, with most books between $1 and $4, though some are more.

There are also magazines, board games, jigsaw puzzles, maps and "treasures," including old Valley yearbooks.

Be smart: Heidi Capriotti, a VNSA volunteer, gave Axios Phoenix some advice for shoppers:

Expect a line. VNSA provides regular updates about wait times on its Facebook page, but if you're looking to get in quickly Saturday, Capriotti suggests arriving between 11am and 1pm.

VNSA offers shopping carts, but they get scooped up quickly, so bring your own cart, wagon or bag.

Almost everything is half-price on Sunday, and Capriotti says there's always tons of good stuff left.

What she's saying: "It's a treasure hunt. So come prepared to spend some time," Capriotti says.

2 good causes: The event usually generates about $400,000 in revenue, which goes to Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation and Literacy Volunteers of Maricopa County.

VNSA and the sale are operated by volunteers, and the books are all donated.

The latest: Unlike in previous years, eager bookworms can't camp out overnight at the fairgrounds for a spot at the front of the line.

Shoppers can start lining up at 5am on Saturday if they want first crack at the selection.

Our thought bubble: The VNSA Used Book Sale is my Super Bowl, and I go almost every year. This time around, they gave me a rare opportunity to do some early shopping, so I grabbed a cart and ran wild.

I picked nearly two dozen books for myself, along with some Agatha Christie novels for my wife and some for my kids.

I'm most excited about "The Anarchy," William Dalrymple's history of the East India Company; Kate Moore's "The Radium Girls," about the women who suffered poisoning in radium dial factories; "The Evening and the Morning" from Ken Follett's Kingsbridge series; and "América: The Epic Story of Spanish North America, 1493-1898," by Robert Goodwin.

I also found a set of collector's edition metal playing pieces for Trivial Pursuit. I had no idea such a thing existed!

What's next: You can donate books and other items at drop boxes across the Valley, or call to have VNSA come pick them up for you.