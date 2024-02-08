How Senate border deal implosion could impact Arizona elections
Congressional GOP leadership quashed any hope of a bipartisan border security solution this week and both parties are looking to shuffle the blame.
Why it matters: A massive influx of immigrants at the southern border has caused a multitude of issues in Arizona border communities — most notably the monthlong closure of the Lukeville Port of Entry.
- Border security is expected to be a key issue among Arizona voters in both the presidential election and U.S. Senate race.
Driving the news: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell officially pulled the plug on the border deal he helped negotiate Tuesday, acknowledging that pro-Trump Republicans would never allow it to become law in an election year.
- House Republican leadership had already indicated it would be dead on arrival.
- Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), one of the key negotiators, bashed Republicans for reneging on the deal.
The big picture: Trump hasn't made any effort to hide his calculus that the legislation, which also included funding for Ukraine and Israel, would have hurt Republicans at the ballot box.
- "This is a gift to the Democrats. And this sort of is a shifting of the worst border in history onto the shoulders of Republicans," Trump said Monday on the "The Dan Bongino Show."
- He and his supporters, including U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake, have chastised the deal, saying it wouldn't do enough to stop illegal border crossings.
The other side: "This bill won't even move forward to the Senate floor. Why? A simple reason: Donald Trump," President Biden said Tuesday.
- "The American people are going to know why it failed," Biden pledged. "I'll be taking this issue to the country."
Zoom in: The biggest point of contention in the package is an emergency measure that would force the government to automatically turn back people illegally crossing the border once encounters reach a weekly average of 5,000 a day.
- It would block migrants from a chance at seeking asylum.
