Biden administration says official border crossings are reopening this week

A senior White House official said Tuesday that several border crossings that were shut down so authorities could deal with an influx of migrants are reopening this week. Why it matters: The closures, which caused headaches for locals who travel between both countries regularly, were expected to cost a significant amount of money in trade and sparked backlash against the Biden administration.

Details: The White House says authorities will resume operations at the Lukeville, Arizona, border crossing; Eagle Pass International Bridge I in Texas; a pedestrian crossing at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in California; and a crossing in Nogales, Arizona.

Officials say there's been an expected decline in migrant encounters during the holiday season and that a camp at a crossing in Eagle Pass has been cleared.

The crossings will reopen on Thursday.

Zoom out: The Biden administration has faced backlash from both sides of the political aisle and from business leaders over its handling of the migrant crisis.

A senior official said Tuesday that Mexican authorities have stepped up enforcement, including starting repatriation flights to Venezuela last week.

What to watch: Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is scheduled to visit the border in Eagle Pass on Wednesday.