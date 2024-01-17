Arizona has third highest rate of Mexican restaurants in U.S.

Data: SafeGraph; Reproduced from Pew Research Center; Map: Axios Visuals

Mexican restaurants account for 18% of all eateries in Arizona, a new Pew Research Center analysis of data from SafeGraph has found. That's the third highest rate in the country, behind only New Mexico and Texas.

Why it matters: The proliferation of Mexican restaurants — once staples only of the Southwest and parts of the Midwest — highlights the growing influence of Mexican Americans on U.S. culture and the effects of increased migration from Mexico over the last 30 years.

