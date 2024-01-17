2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Arizona has third highest rate of Mexican restaurants in U.S.
Mexican restaurants account for 18% of all eateries in Arizona, a new Pew Research Center analysis of data from SafeGraph has found. That's the third highest rate in the country, behind only New Mexico and Texas.
Why it matters: The proliferation of Mexican restaurants — once staples only of the Southwest and parts of the Midwest — highlights the growing influence of Mexican Americans on U.S. culture and the effects of increased migration from Mexico over the last 30 years.
Our favorite spots: We've had the distinct privilege of reviewing so many amazing Mexican restaurants recently, but here are our all-time favorites:
- Jessica: Serrano's. The bottomless bean dip, rich enchilada sauce and strong margaritas never disappoint.
- Jeremy: Los Dos Molinos. If you like your food spicy — or even if you don't — Los Dos won't disappoint. I recommend the adovada ribs if you want a delicious meal that packs some heat.
