Cocina Madrigal made headlines earlier this year when the south Phoenix Mexican restaurant claimed the top spot in Yelp's list of the best 100 restaurants in the country for 2022.

A few of our out-of-state Axios colleagues came for a visit last week, so we decided to try it out.

Where: 4044 S. 16th St. in Phoenix.

Jeremy's order: I had my eye on the beef birria enchiladas but ultimately followed a recommendation to have the tacos. I'm more than happy with the decision.

I went with the mix-and-match, ordering one with beef tenderloin steak, which has pomegranate marinade; al pastor, which they make with roasted pineapple; and one with achiote braised chicken.

The guacamole is topped with chopped jalapeños, which is delicious.

The habanero salsa has a nice kick, but the spiciness isn't overpowering.

Jessica's order: Do not skip the appetizers! I was especially pleased with the Oaxaca Fundido, which had sausage, jalapeños, mushrooms and caramelized onions swimming in cheese.

I chose the barbacoa green chile enchiladas for my main course, which had a sweet spice and fall-apart beef wrapped in homemade corn tortillas.

There wasn't a scrap left on my plate.

1 funny thing: Our out-of-state guests were particularly thrilled with the impressive tequila menu, something we just take for granted as Arizonans.

The bottom line: We're already planning our next visit.