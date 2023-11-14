Bite Club: Can't miss quesabirria tacos in Casa Grande

Share on email (opens in new window)

If you find yourself in Casa Grande, you absolutely must visit Tortillas y Deli La Familia. State of play: It's a no-frills, counter-service Mexican joint housed in an unassuming strip mall.

Yes, but: They make the best quesabirria I've ever tried.

Zoom in: The tender beef is encased in a corn tortilla lined with melty cheese. The taco is then lightly fried, so the shell is crunchy but not greasy.

It comes with a side of warm dipping broth (think a Mexican au jus), cilantro, onion and lime.

Pro tip: Try both the red and green salsa. There are squeeze bottles at each table, allowing you to customize your spice level (I sure did 😅).