Nov 14, 2023 - Food and Drink

Bite Club: Can't miss quesabirria tacos in Casa Grande

headshot
Two quesabirria tacos.

Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios Phoenix

If you find yourself in Casa Grande, you absolutely must visit Tortillas y Deli La Familia.

State of play: It's a no-frills, counter-service Mexican joint housed in an unassuming strip mall.

  • Yes, but: They make the best quesabirria I've ever tried.

Zoom in: The tender beef is encased in a corn tortilla lined with melty cheese. The taco is then lightly fried, so the shell is crunchy but not greasy.

  • It comes with a side of warm dipping broth (think a Mexican au jus), cilantro, onion and lime.

Pro tip: Try both the red and green salsa. There are squeeze bottles at each table, allowing you to customize your spice level (I sure did 😅).

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

No stories could be found

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more