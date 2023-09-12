I'd never heard of Las 15 Salsas Oaxacan Restaurant before someone recommended it recently, but it sounded delicious, so I decided to head to Sunnyslope for lunch last week to check it out.

What I ordered: Tacos, burritos and enchiladas are always great, but since the restaurant specializes in the distinctive cuisine of Oaxaca, I asked for some recommendations.

I picked a tlayuda, a large, crispy tortilla covered with black beans, meat, cheese and other goodies, similar to a tostada.

Rather than choose just one meat, I ordered the combination tlayuda with three meats — chorizo; cecina, a salted and dried pork; and tasajo, a thinly sliced grilled beef.

The verdict: This thing was the size of a large pizza! I couldn't finish it, but given how delicious it was, I tried my best.

The combo was the right choice. I'm a lover of chorizo but was unfamiliar with cecina and tasajo, which gave the giant Oaxacan dish a variety of flavors.

What's next: I noticed they had red mole on the menu. When I mentioned to my server that I didn't know there was such a thing, she brought me a cup of it to dip tortilla chips in.