ASU football preview: Kenny Dillingham plots major rebuild

When the ASU Sun Devils take the field Thursday night, first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham hopes to showcase a team that looks, feels and plays entirely different from the one that captured only three wins last season.

ICYMI (we wish we had): The Sun Devils suffered their worst winning percentage since 1942 with several painful defeats — including a 38-35 loss to rival U of A.

ASU canned controversial head coach Herm Edwards a few weeks into last season after a disappointing start and NCAA investigation of the team's recruiting practices.

The latest: ASU announced Sunday morning that it's self-imposing a ban on bowl games this season in light of the ongoing investigation.

The big picture: The university hired 33-year-old Dillingham (the youngest head coach in Division I football) last November.

The ASU graduate, who most recently served as offensive coordinator for Oregon, got to work building a new coaching staff. Most of his picks have deep ties to Arizona, The Athletic reported.

Dillingham also picked up 43 new players, including 15 high school prospects and 25 Division I transfers, many of whom are expected to play major roles on the field this season.

The intrigue: The influx of new talent set up a three-way competition for starting quarterback between Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne, true freshman Jaden Rashada and junior Trenton Bourguet, who started five games for the Sun Devils last year.

Pyne suffered a hamstring injury at Camp Tontozona earlier this month, which will keep him off the field at least through the first week.

Dillingham named Rashada the starter for Week 1 but hasn't committed to keeping him in the spot permanently.

Zoom in: ESPN rated Rashada the No. 27 overall recruit in the 2023 class. His father, Harlen, played defensive back for ASU in the early '90s.

Rashada initially committed to Florida, but when a promised $13 million NIL deal fell through, he backed out. His story became a cautionary tale of the new and mostly unregulated world of college sports deals.

Yes, but: By all accounts, Rashada arrived at ASU and refocused on football following the NIL fallout.

"He's getting better every day," Dillingham told reporters last week. "He's making throws out here that are top-notch NFL throws that our team sees. And it's exciting to see."

What we're watching: Most reputable predictors don't expect much from ASU in this rebuilding year, but Dillingham told reporters the team has high internal expectations. It will depend on a few key factors:

The quarterback: Can Rashada prove himself and hold onto the starting gig all season? If not, can a healed Pyne or hungry Bourguet quickly step in and lead?

Can Rashada prove himself and hold onto the starting gig all season? If not, can a healed Pyne or hungry Bourguet quickly step in and lead? Returners: The wide receiver-tight end duo of Elijhah Badger and Jalin Conyers needs to start the season with a bang. Last year, they combined for 108 receptions.

The wide receiver-tight end duo of Elijhah Badger and Jalin Conyers needs to start the season with a bang. Last year, they combined for 108 receptions. Defense: ASU's defense ranked 107th nationally last season, allowing an average of 31.4 points per game. Luckily, it received a complete overhaul, with a new coordinator and many promising transfers.

1 pricey thing: As the college football season approaches, Sun Devils ticket sales are up by 500%, per a new Stubhub analysis.