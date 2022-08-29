The ASU-UofA rivalry technically began in 1899, before Arizona was a state, when the schools faced each other in football for the first time.

ASU, then Territorial Normal School, beat UofA 11-2 and won the "Territorial Cup."

The shiny silver trophy went missing after that first game and wasn't discovered until 1980 in a church basement near ASU.

The Territorial Cup is the oldest rivalry trophy in college football.

Yes, but: Our rivalry didn't reach the bitter, angry, deface-each-other's-property status of today until 1958.

Like most things in our state, politics is to blame.

What happened: Until 1958, UofA was the only university in Arizona — and its alumni, which held most power positions in the state, wanted it to stay that way.

ASU was just the measly Arizona State College at that time. And legislative efforts to elevate the school to a university failed repeatedly at the hands of the Wildcat faithful.

But then: ASC president Grady Gammage pushed for a citizen's initiative to change the name, leaving it in the hands of voters to decide on the school's moniker.

ASC students and alumni collected more than double the needed signatures to get Proposition 200 on the ballot.

Opponents of the initiative were similarly intense, breaking into newly completed Sun Devil Stadium before its opening game and burning "NO 200" into the field.

In the end: The initiative passed by a 2-1 margin and the Tempe school got to sub its "C" for a "U."

ASU is now one of the largest universities in the country.

The intrigue: It's been more than 60 years since the heated name-change battle, but the hostility seems to be baked into our bones.