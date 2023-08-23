Data: Redfin; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios

Roughly 7% of homes in metro Phoenix are worth at least $1 million, per a new report from Redfin.

That's slightly fewer than we saw last year, but significantly more than before the pandemic-era market spike.

Why it matters: Low inventory is pushing prices up nationwide and sending more into seven-figure territory.

The big picture: Nearly one in 10 U.S. homes was valued at $1 million or more in June, a share close to last summer's all-time high and up from a 12-month low in February, the real estate brokerage found.

Arizona's slice of million-dollar houses has more than tripled since June 2019, data shared with Axios shows.

Between the lines: Rising prices are a boon for millions of homeowners who have seen big gains in equity in recent years.