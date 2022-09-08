Data: Redfin; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

For almost all of Phoenix's history, our housing prices were below the national average, winning us a reputation of affordability.

That's not the case anymore, and it hasn't been since 2019.

Driving the news: Our affordability problem is simply a matter of supply and demand.

We have more people wanting to live here than we have housing units.

Why it matters: As more people move to the Valley, housing costs will continue to rise if supply doesn't catch up quickly.

This will mostly impact medium- and low-wage residents — service workers, teachers and first responders — who can't afford the rising costs.

Catch up fast: Home and apartment building all but stopped after the 2008 housing crash, according to Colliers researcher Thomas Brophy.

It restarted in 2016, then lulled again the next two years.

Meanwhile, more people started moving here.

By the time building started up in earnest in about 2019, the region was already playing catch-up.

State of play: We're building a lot right now. Phoenix consistently ranks in the top 10 markets in the country for single-family and apartment permits.

Brophy estimates the region will issue 50,200 housing permits by the end of the year.

Yes, but: It's still not enough, and it's not even close to our peak building year.

In 2005, metro Phoenix issued 68,400 permits, Brophy says.

What he's saying: "We basically had a decade of under-building. That's a lot to overcome."

What's the hold up? Labor shortages and supply chain issues.

Brophy says homebuilders are also competing for labor against major commercial projects under construction in the Valley, including the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

Inflation and interest rate increases may lead to slower building as developers rethink some of their investments, he said.

The other side: The Arizona Multihousing Association and other business groups are pushing for revamped zoning laws that could speed up building.