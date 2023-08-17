Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: FRED Economic Data, St. Louis Fed; Chart: Axios Visuals

U.S. mortgage rates hit a two-decade high this week as the economy continues to grapple with the fallout from inflation.

Why it matters: Higher rates threaten to stall home sales as existing homeowners don't want to give up low-interest mortgages, while prospective buyers are hesitant to borrow.

What's happening: The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 7.09%, up from 5.13% at this time a year ago, Freddie Mac reported Thursday in its Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

"The economy continues to do better than expected and the 10-year Treasury yield has moved up, causing mortgage rates to climb," Freddie Mac chief economist Sam Khater said in a statement.

Yes, but: The recent uptick in mortgage rates brings them back to a more normalized level.

The average topped 7% for most of the 1990s and all of the 1980s, when the average notched a record of more than 18% early in the decade.

The big question: How high can they go?