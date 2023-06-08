How Arizona's groundwater shortage could increase housing prices

Last week's water news could have a serious impact on the Valley's already-unaffordable housing market.

Catch up quick: Gov. Katie Hobbs announced last week the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) will no longer approve new housing subdivisions in the Valley that rely on groundwater.

Most cities in the Valley have other water supplies and the policy is expected to affect primarily the western and southeastern edges of the metro area.

Why it matters: Arizona already has a housing shortage that's driven home and rental prices to unattainable levels for many.

Threat level: "This impact of climate change will prevent housing supply from catching up with demand … raise housing costs and present leaders with tough decisions to ensure their communities can continue to grow in the face of climate change," Zillow senior economist Orphe Divounguy said in a statement.

The intrigue: About 75% of new housing being built is in the West Valley and Pinal County — the two parts of our region that are most reliant on groundwater, says ASU real estate development professor Mark Stapp.

The new groundwater regulations will limit the region's ability to sprawl outward, which is how we've typically grown our housing stock.

Yes, but: Hope isn't lost — we just need to shift building to more central parts of the Valley that have assured water supplies, Stapp says.

This will require denser, taller housing projects across cities like Phoenix, Mesa and Glendale.

What they're saying: "It's a huge opportunity for us to rethink development patterns," Stapp tells Axios Phoenix.

Reality check: Neighborhoods often wage opposition campaigns against multifamily projects, and local leaders — who fear voter retribution — frequently take their side and kill these types of projects.

Reconfiguring our housing stock and boosting inventory will require bold regional and statewide direction that we have yet to see, Stapp says.

What we're watching: The state controls more than 9 million surface acres of trust land, including significant swaths of land in Valley cities with assured water supplies.