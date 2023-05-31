24 mins ago - Development

Rent or own? In Phoenix, it's an easy call

Jessica Boehm
Data: Redfin; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

Almost 99% of Phoenix properties are cheaper to rent than to buy, according to a new analysis from online real estate company Redfin.

Context: That's well above the national average of 81% and just slightly below the nation's most unaffordable metros, like Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle.

The intrigue: While the analysis likely comes as no surprise to anyone looking to buy a home right now, it's actually a huge shift from where we were just five years ago.

The bottom line: This is just another byproduct of our increasingly unaffordable housing market.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

No stories could be found

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more