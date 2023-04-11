Abortion pill remains legal in Arizona despite Texas court ruling

Mifepristone advocate UltraViolet last month at the American Pharmacists Association Annual Conference at the Phoenix Convention Center. Photo: Chris Coduto/Getty Images for UltraViolet

Arizonans can still access the abortion drug mifepristone, despite a Texas court ruling late last week attempting to ban the pill nationwide, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said Monday.

Catch up quick: Texas District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk issued a decision pausing the FDA's 2000 approval of mifepristone, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim and Oriana González report. It's set to take effect Friday.

But Washington District Judge Thomas Rice said in a simultaneous decision that mifepristone authorization cannot be taken away because it would alter the "status quo."

The Washington state decision, unlike Texas', takes effect immediately, said Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, co-lead of a group of Democratic attorneys general — including Mayes— who brought the case.

Why it matters: More than half of abortions in the U.S. are done by pill instead of surgery, according to a 2022 report by the Guttmacher Institute.

State of play: Abortion is legal in Arizona through 15 weeks of pregnancy under a law passed last year that shortened the previous 24-week limit.

Zoom in: Planned Parenthood Arizona called the Texas ruling "infuriating and unprecedented," but said it does not yet prevent the organization from providing medication abortions.

What they're saying: DeShawn Taylor, president and CEO of Desert Star Institute for Family Planning, told Axios Phoenix outlawing mifepristone would "decimate abortion access," as medication abortions are most accessible.