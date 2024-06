Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: City of Philadelphia; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals This weekend's Pride March and Festival and the Roots Picnic will bring a double-whammy of road closures and parking restrictions to separate parts of the city. What to expect: Road closures and lane restrictions for the two-day Roots Picnic at the Mann Center have already begun along States and South Concourse drives in Fairmount Park.

Around noon Friday, the city will close North Georges Hill Drive between Belmont Avenue and 52nd Street.

Road closures tied to the festival are expected to remain closed until June 6 or 7.

🚨 Additional road closures may be put in place based on conditions, per the city.

Plus: Road closures for the Pride Festival will begin Sunday at 5am and stretch until 9pm, per the city. Affected roadways include:

Juniper Street from Walnut to Cypress streets.

12th and 13th streets from Walnut to Pine streets.

Quince Street from Walnut to Pine streets.

No parking zones will be posted on the affected streets for the Pride Festival from 5am-9pm on Sunday.

Vehicles parked in those areas will be relocated.

🚍 SEPTA bus routes on affected roadways for the Pride events will be detoured between 4:30am-8pm.