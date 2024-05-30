Begin Pride Month with a bash on Sunday at Philly's annual march and festival. This year's theme is "Be You."
Why it matters: The daylong LGBTQ+ celebration is among the largest in the country, drawing thousands of revelers to the Gayborhood.
Driving the news: The march, organized by social justice organization Galaei's Philly Pride 365 program, steps off from 6th and Walnut streets at 10:30am.
- It'll feature a morning ceremony, music and speeches.
- No registration is needed to join, but floats and vehicles aren't permitted.
🏳️🌈 1 new thing: This year's march will feature the event's largest-ever rainbow Pride flag at 400 feet — up from 200 feet last year.
The festival runs from noon to 7pm, between Walnut and Pine streets, and Quince to Juniper streets.
- Count on more than 200 attractions, including live performances, food trucks, bars, vendors and artists.
Flashback: This year marks 52 years since the first Gay Pride Parade in Philly — three years after the Stonewall Riots, which are credited with galvanizing the modern gay rights movement.
🌈 What else: The festival will also feature:
What's next: Pride events, parties and programming continue all month at venues throughout the region, which you can find at Visit Philadelphia and the PhillyGayCalendar.