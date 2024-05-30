Share on email (opens in new window)

Begin Pride Month with a bash on Sunday at Philly's annual march and festival. This year's theme is "Be You." Why it matters: The daylong LGBTQ+ celebration is among the largest in the country, drawing thousands of revelers to the Gayborhood.

Driving the news: The march, organized by social justice organization Galaei's Philly Pride 365 program, steps off from 6th and Walnut streets at 10:30am.

It'll feature a morning ceremony, music and speeches.

No registration is needed to join, but floats and vehicles aren't permitted.

🏳️‍🌈 1 new thing: This year's march will feature the event's largest-ever rainbow Pride flag at 400 feet — up from 200 feet last year.

The festival runs from noon to 7pm, between Walnut and Pine streets, and Quince to Juniper streets.

Count on more than 200 attractions, including live performances, food trucks, bars, vendors and artists.

Flashback: This year marks 52 years since the first Gay Pride Parade in Philly — three years after the Stonewall Riots, which are credited with galvanizing the modern gay rights movement.

🌈 What else: The festival will also feature:

A Youth and Family Zone with programming for kids curated by local groups.

A Sober Space offering a dry bar and music.

Bailar Con Amor, a space celebrating the queer Latino community and Afro-Latino culture.

Kiki Alley, which will celebrate Philly's ballroom community.

What's next: Pride events, parties and programming continue all month at venues throughout the region, which you can find at Visit Philadelphia and the PhillyGayCalendar.