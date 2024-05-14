Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Realtor.com, Cox Automotive; Note: Among 100 biggest metro areas; Chart: Axios Visuals Few Philadelphians are charged up about the idea of installing at-home electric vehicle chargers despite increasing demand for them among homebuyers. Why it matters: Homes with electric vehicle chargers could hold greater resale value as more car buyers make the switch, Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale says.

By the numbers: Less than 1% of the listed homes in our area offered at-home EV charging.

Behind the scenes: Philadelphia received a $1.4 million federal grant to fund a two-year pilot program that will train dozens of workers on how to build the charging stations — part of a larger push by Mayor Cherelle Parker to make the city more energy efficient.

The big picture: Access to at-home EV charging is a rare and increasingly desirable amenity nationwide.

Home chargers are more common in areas with high EV ownership rates.

Between the lines: Home chargers are often more convenient than public ones, and also faster than charging cables that come with most EVs.

The typical installation runs between $548 and $1,382, per HomeAdvisor.

Flashback: Philly nixed a controversial program in 2018 that allowed residents to reserve a curbside parking spot for EVs with privately owned chargers.

Property owners with curbside parking can still apply for a city permit to install an EV charger near their curb.

Reality check: You've got time to install that charger. EV adoption hasn't been swift.

What we're watching: A small but growing share (0.9%) of U.S. homes listed on Realtor.com in 2023 were described as EV-friendly, up from 0.1% five years earlier, according to the report by it and Cox Automotive.

Note: Cox Automotive's parent, Cox Enterprises, also owns Axios.