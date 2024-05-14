Few Philadelphians are charged up about the idea of installing at-home electric vehicle chargers despite increasing demand for them among homebuyers.
Why it matters: Homes with electric vehicle chargers could hold greater resale value as more car buyers make the switch, Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale says.
By the numbers: Less than 1% of the listed homes in our area offered at-home EV charging.
Behind the scenes: Philadelphia received a $1.4 million federal grant to fund a two-year pilot program that will train dozens of workers on how to build the charging stations — part of a larger push by Mayor Cherelle Parker to make the city more energy efficient.
Reality check: You've got time to install that charger. EV adoption hasn't been swift.
What we're watching: A small but growing share (0.9%) of U.S. homes listed on Realtor.com in 2023 were described as EV-friendly, up from 0.1% five years earlier, according to the report by it and Cox Automotive.
