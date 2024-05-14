2 hours ago - News

Most Philadelphia metro homes lack EV chargers

Bar chart showing the share of EV-friendly home listings on Realtor.com in 2023. San Jose, Calif. led the way with 4.9 percent of listings. San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles, Oxnard, Calif., San Diego, Riverside, Calif., Honolulu and Austin rounded out the rest of top metros.
Data: Realtor.com, Cox Automotive; Note: Among 100 biggest metro areas; Chart: Axios Visuals

Few Philadelphians are charged up about the idea of installing at-home electric vehicle chargers despite increasing demand for them among homebuyers.

Why it matters: Homes with electric vehicle chargers could hold greater resale value as more car buyers make the switch, Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale says.

By the numbers: Less than 1% of the listed homes in our area offered at-home EV charging.

Behind the scenes: Philadelphia received a $1.4 million federal grant to fund a two-year pilot program that will train dozens of workers on how to build the charging stations — part of a larger push by Mayor Cherelle Parker to make the city more energy efficient.

The big picture: Access to at-home EV charging is a rare and increasingly desirable amenity nationwide.

Between the lines: Home chargers are often more convenient than public ones, and also faster than charging cables that come with most EVs.

  • The typical installation runs between $548 and $1,382, per HomeAdvisor.

Flashback: Philly nixed a controversial program in 2018 that allowed residents to reserve a curbside parking spot for EVs with privately owned chargers.

Reality check: You've got time to install that charger. EV adoption hasn't been swift.

What we're watching: A small but growing share (0.9%) of U.S. homes listed on Realtor.com in 2023 were described as EV-friendly, up from 0.1% five years earlier, according to the report by it and Cox Automotive.

Note: Cox Automotive's parent, Cox Enterprises, also owns Axios.

