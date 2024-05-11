Skip to main content
4 hours ago - Business

Where homes for sale are the most EV-friendly

headshot
Bar chart showing the share of EV-friendly home listings on Realtor.com in 2023. San Jose, Calif. led the way with 4.9 percent of listings. San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles, Oxnard, Calif., San Diego, Riverside, Calif., Honolulu and Austin rounded out the rest of top metros.
Data: Realtor.com, Cox Automotive; Note: Among 100 biggest metro areas; Chart: Axios Visuals

Homes with electric vehicle chargers could soon hold greater resale value than those without, Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale says.

Why it matters: Access to at-home EV charging is a rare and increasingly desirable amenity.

Between the lines: Home chargers are often more convenient than public ones, and faster than charging cables that come with most EVs.

What they're saying: "I don't want to worry about getting to a charging station and waiting," says Chicago-area homeowner Jeanne Gallo, who received a federal tax credit to install a charger in her garage.

Reality check: You've got time to install that charger. EV adoption hasn't been swift, Axios' Joann Muller reports.

State of play: A small but growing share (0.9%) of U.S. homes listed on Realtor.com in 2023 were described as EV-friendly, up from 0.1% five years earlier, according to the company's and Cox Automotive's report.

Note: Cox Automotive's parent company, Cox Enterprises, also owns Axios.

Go deeper