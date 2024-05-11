Where homes for sale are the most EV-friendly

Between the lines: Home chargers are often more convenient than public ones, and faster than charging cables that come with most EVs.
What they're saying: "I don't want to worry about getting to a charging station and waiting," says Chicago-area homeowner Jeanne Gallo, who received a federal tax credit to install a charger in her garage.
Reality check: You've got time to install that charger. EV adoption hasn't been swift, Axios' Joann Muller reports.
State of play: A small but growing share (0.9%) of U.S. homes listed on Realtor.com in 2023 were described as EV-friendly, up from 0.1% five years earlier, according to the company's and Cox Automotive's report.