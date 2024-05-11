Where homes for sale are the most EV-friendly

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Realtor.com, Cox Automotive; Note: Among 100 biggest metro areas; Chart: Axios Visuals Homes with electric vehicle chargers could soon hold greater resale value than those without, Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale says. Why it matters: Access to at-home EV charging is a rare and increasingly desirable amenity.

Between the lines: Home chargers are often more convenient than public ones, and faster than charging cables that come with most EVs.

What they're saying: "I don't want to worry about getting to a charging station and waiting," says Chicago-area homeowner Jeanne Gallo, who received a federal tax credit to install a charger in her garage.

Reality check: You've got time to install that charger. EV adoption hasn't been swift, Axios' Joann Muller reports.

State of play: A small but growing share (0.9%) of U.S. homes listed on Realtor.com in 2023 were described as EV-friendly, up from 0.1% five years earlier, according to the company's and Cox Automotive's report.

Areas with higher EV ownership rates saw higher shares.

Note: Cox Automotive's parent company, Cox Enterprises, also owns Axios.