Philadelphia's next public bathroom will soon open in City Park

Philly's third public bathroom is on track to open in the coming months. Why it matters: Access to public bathrooms in Philly lags behind U.S. and international cities, per a 2021 report from the Public Toilet Index.

State of play: The city is expected to begin installing the next Philly Phlush before July 1 in West Philly's Clark Park, city spokesperson Sharon Gallagher tells Axios.

The Portland Loo design, similar to Philly's two other public bathrooms, will be located in the park near the corner of South 43rd Street and Regent Square.

What they're saying: "The public bathroom is one of the most requested amenities at the park," Ben Sirolly, president of the Friends of Clark Park, tells Axios.

Flashback: The city originally planned to install a Philly Phlush there by late last year.

But delays pushed that timeline back, Gallagher says.

The big picture: The Portland Loo is used in several cities but has had mixed success. Some have been removed due to maintenance issues and crime.

Zoom out: Philly premiered the first two Philly Phlush potties last year as part of a pilot program — in Center City and in North Philly.

The existing bathrooms include overdose-reversing nasal spray naloxone, a baby changing table, toilet seat covers and free menstrual products.

Zoom in: The public bathroom in Clark Park is part of a new so-called master plan for the public space that includes new water misting poles, playgrounds and outdoor exercise equipment.

Reality check: While the city originally planned to fund and install six public bathrooms, Gallagher says the total number will depend on installation and fabrication costs.

What's next: Mayor Cherelle Parker's administration will start engaging with the next neighborhood to receive a public bathroom later this year, but Gallagher declined to disclose where that will be.