Philly's public bathrooms are now open for you to do your business.

Why it matters: Everyone's got to go!

State of play: The city opened its second stand-alone loo, named Philly Phlush, at the corner of 15th and Arch Streets on Tuesday, while another was installed in North Philly's Fotterall Square in June.

Nearly $657,000 is being spent on six restrooms.

The big picture: Philly lags behind other U.S. cities in public bathroom access. The Portland Loo — the design Philly has adopted — is used in dozens of cities as a way to deter criminal activity, alleviate disturbances to local business, and address sanitation issues, per the company's website.

Yes, but: The facilities have had mixed success, with some removed due to crime and maintenance issues.

Between the lines: In deciding the restroom locations, Philly looked at placing them near parts of the city with higher rates of homelessness and substance abuse to help provide harm reduction interventions.

The sites provide containers, needles and packages of the overdose-reversing nasal spray naloxone.

Mike stopped by the Center City bathroom to see why everyone's making such a big stink about this.

First impression: The structure is a gray, prison-like pod that's not particularly inviting. (But maybe that's the point?)

Flush with options: Besides a toilet, the inside of the bathroom includes a baby changing table, toilet seat covers, hand sanitizer and free menstrual products.

Plus: The facility is well ventilated, has a skylight and coat hooks.

Meanwhile, a hand-washing and drying station is located on the outside of the structure.

Zoom in: The loos are cleaned every two hours or so by a trio of city workers.

The intrigue: Can Philly have nice things?

Whether the bathrooms can be well maintained or attract trouble remains to be seen.

Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios

Hours: The bathrooms are locked each night as the city doesn’t have enough staff to keep them open 24 hours a day.

Center City's facility is open Monday through Friday, 8am to 10pm; weekends from 8am to 11pm.

The North Philly restroom is open Monday through Friday, 10am to 9pm; weekends from 10am to 10pm.

What they're saying: "It looks better than a port-a-potty," Erica Cusick of Germantown told Axios as she was standing outside the new loo.

What to watch: West Philly is expected to get a public restroom in the fall, but the locations of that facility and the other three have yet to be determined, a city spokesperson tells Axios.