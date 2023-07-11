1 hour ago - News
Philadelphia's public restrooms named Philly Phlush
The city's new public potties finally have a name: The Philly Phlush.
- That was the runaway winner in the city's online poll to name the public loos last month, the Kenney administration said.
The intrigue: The city could've turned the naming over to Philadelphians but let that opportunity go down the drain.
- Yes, but: Philadelphians still came up with their own suggestions online.
Where to go: The first public restroom in North Philly's Fotterall Square went up in June.
- A second opened yesterday at 15th and Arch Streets across from Love Park.
What to watch: Clarke Park's in West Philly opens next but the city's not sure when that'll happen.
- The sites for three more public restrooms haven't been chosen yet.
