1 hour ago - News

Philadelphia's public restrooms named Philly Phlush

Mike D'Onofrio

Photo courtesy of the Philadelphia Department of Public Health

The city's new public potties finally have a name: The Philly Phlush.

The intrigue: The city could've turned the naming over to Philadelphians but let that opportunity go down the drain.

Where to go: The first public restroom in North Philly's Fotterall Square went up in June.

  • A second opened yesterday at 15th and Arch Streets across from Love Park.

What to watch: Clarke Park's in West Philly opens next but the city's not sure when that'll happen.

  • The sites for three more public restrooms haven't been chosen yet.
