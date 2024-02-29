8 things to do this weekend in Philadelphia: 76ers yoga, Flower Show and whiskey

🧘🏾♀️ Get in a yoga session and then watch the 76ers take on the Charlotte Hornets at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday. This package gives you access to an exclusive yoga class on the 76ers court from Tula Yoga at 2:55pm, entry to the 7pm game and other goodies. Tickets: $56-$110.
🦁 Whiskey + zoo animals = fun! The Whiskey Walk at the Philly Zoo runs Saturday from 11am-6pm. Eight whiskey tastings from distilleries at stops throughout the zoo. Tickets: $49-$65
🍁 Spring is in the air and that means Maple Sugar Day is back at Fox Chase Farm in Northeast Philly. Learn the ins and outs of maple sugaring at this family-friendly event that includes crafts, games and animals. Saturday, noon-4pm. Cost: $5 per person age 2 and up.