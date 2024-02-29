8 things to do this weekend in Philadelphia: 76ers yoga, Flower Show and whiskey

Start March off right by checking out these things to do around the city this weekend. 🍽️ Don't sleep on East Passyunk's Restaurant Week, which runs through next week. Score discounted fixed-price meals at nearly two dozen restaurants.

🛍 Support local Black-owned businesses at a pop-up market Thursday from 5-8pm at Dock Street Brewery's South Philly location. Shop vintage clothes, handmade jewelry and more.

🏀 There's no show like the Harlem Globetrotters. The famed basketball group's world tour comes to Temple's Liacouras Center Thursday at 7pm. Tickets: $25+

🧶 Don't miss out on the new exhibit at The Fabric Workshop and Museum: "Risa Puno: Group Hug," an interactive installation about collective care. Thursday's opening is from 6-8pm and general admission to the museum is free.

🧘🏾‍♀️ Get in a yoga session and then watch the 76ers take on the Charlotte Hornets at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday. This package gives you access to an exclusive yoga class on the 76ers court from Tula Yoga at 2:55pm, entry to the 7pm game and other goodies. Tickets: $56-$110.

🦁 Whiskey + zoo animals = fun! The Whiskey Walk at the Philly Zoo runs Saturday from 11am-6pm. Eight whiskey tastings from distilleries at stops throughout the zoo. Tickets: $49-$65

🍁 Spring is in the air and that means Maple Sugar Day is back at Fox Chase Farm in Northeast Philly. Learn the ins and outs of maple sugaring at this family-friendly event that includes crafts, games and animals. Saturday, noon-4pm. Cost: $5 per person age 2 and up.

🌼 The Philadelphia Flower Show will take over the Pennsylvania Convention Center starting Saturday. The 195th show is an extravaganza of flowers, with exhibits, vendors, shops, tours and special events. Tickets start at $29.99 with discounts available.