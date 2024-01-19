Philly Flower Show organizers say we are "United by Flowers"

A rendering of the entrance garden at the 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show. Rendering: Courtesy of the Philadelphia Horticultural Society

The Philadelphia Flower Show embraces the idea that flowers are the centerpiece of our existence.

Driving the news: The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) unveiled artistic renderings of this year's show during a news conference Friday morning.

Event organizers discussed plans for more educational "master classes" from some of the world's most innovative landscape architects, horticulturists and florists.

Why it matters: The theme of the 195th show, which returns home to the Philadelphia Convention Center from March 2-10 for the second straight year following a brief hiatus, is "United by Flowers." It's a meditation on the power of the petal to bring Americans together at a time when they feel most disconnected.

What they're saying: "It's all of these interesting people from around the world, from amateur to professional, from the best in the world to 'I have a brown thumb, but I like to look at it,'" Seth Pearsoll, the show's creative director, tells Axios. "Flowers really are this massive unifying thing across cultures, across times."

By the numbers: The Flower Show, a regional extravaganza that draws about a quarter million visitors each year and $60 million in tourism to the city, costs about $8 million to produce, per PHS spokesperson Sin Gogolak.

Hundreds of thousands of flowers and rare, exotic plants are trucked in from across the Mid-Atlantic region and assembled into a stunning array of displays.

Gogolak says attendance last year was about 185,000, an improvement from the outdoor pandemic-era shows.

The Flower Show is PHS' biggest annual fundraiser, typically generating about $1 million in revenue.

The intrigue: This year, visitors will be greeted by an enchanting entrance garden boasting the show's biggest body of water.

It'll have a glass-like centerpiece and be adorned with hanging floral clouds and polished mirrored surfaces.

A rendering of Kelly Norris' exhibit. Rendering: Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

Details: There'll be a mix of new and returning exhibitors, including Kelly Norris, an esteemed Midwest author whose work has appeared in the New York Times and Martha Stewart Living.

Norris' exhibit, "A Beautiful Disturbance," is an abandoned lot reinvigorated into a "cosmopolitan" city garden "convening humans and nature," per event organizers.

Pearsoll describes Norris and returning exhibitor Apiary Studio, famous for refashioning urban decay, as among a "vanguard of gardeners" who understand traditional influences but also incorporate styles for "future-facing worlds."

"future-facing worlds." Apiary's exhibit, "Right of Way," reimagines America's highways into a "garden without a gardener."

What's new(er): Organizers refocused this year on enhancing their "Know to Grow" educational offerings. One of the sessions will be led by Mike Gibson, a self-taught Black landscaper and leading topiarist in the vein of Pearl Fryar.

Plus, the 21+ dance party "Flowers After Hours" on March 9 in front of the entrance garden has a cult following with its "own gravity," Pearsoll says.

If you go: Tickets start at $49.99 for adults and a variety of discounts are available.