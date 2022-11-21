Here's what we know about the 2023 Flower Show
Next year’s Philadelphia Flower Show will be held indoors for the first time since 2020 — and the theme is “The Garden Electric.”
Why it matters: We hardly need to say, do we? Before the pandemic, some 250,000 of us (and plenty of out-of-towners) would hit the nine-day exhibition every year.
What's happening: The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society shared renderings for the show — to take place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, its longtime home, March 4-12 — during a news conference Friday.
New activities this year include:
- Live music from the Philly brass band SNACKTIME
- A “design and dine” event where you can craft your own floral arrangement ($40, separate from admission)
- Activities for children inside the “Kids Cocoon”
Plus: The return of “Fido Friday,” when guests can bring their dogs, and “Artisan Row,” a hub for creating floral and gardening crafts alongside makers.
Of note: The show will incorporate elements of the last two years’ outdoor events, like the arrangement of the gardens.
What they’re saying: Seth Pearsoll, the show’s creative director, told Axios he wants the event to feel bold, daring and full of unexpected color combinations.
- It’s “going to focus on exciting, celebratory aspects of flowers and gardens,” he said.
Be smart: Get tickets now on the society’s website: $20 for children ages 5-17, $38.50 for adults.
