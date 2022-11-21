A rendering of the promenade. Photo courtesy of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

Next year’s Philadelphia Flower Show will be held indoors for the first time since 2020 — and the theme is “The Garden Electric.”

Why it matters: We hardly need to say, do we? Before the pandemic, some 250,000 of us (and plenty of out-of-towners) would hit the nine-day exhibition every year.

What's happening: The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society shared renderings for the show — to take place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, its longtime home, March 4-12 — during a news conference Friday.

The "Bloom Bar," where visitors can buy fresh floral crowns. Photo courtesy of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

New activities this year include:

Live music from the Philly brass band SNACKTIME

A “design and dine” event where you can craft your own floral arrangement ($40, separate from admission)

Activities for children inside the “Kids Cocoon”

Plus: The return of “Fido Friday,” when guests can bring their dogs, and “Artisan Row,” a hub for creating floral and gardening crafts alongside makers.

Of note: The show will incorporate elements of the last two years’ outdoor events, like the arrangement of the gardens.

Photo courtesy of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

What they’re saying: Seth Pearsoll, the show’s creative director, told Axios he wants the event to feel bold, daring and full of unexpected color combinations.

It’s “going to focus on exciting, celebratory aspects of flowers and gardens,” he said.

Be smart: Get tickets now on the society’s website: $20 for children ages 5-17, $38.50 for adults.