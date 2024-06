Share on email (opens in new window)

A peek at what you can get at Barcelona Wine Bar . Photo: Courtesy of East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District

Monday kicks off East Passyunk Restaurant Week. Why it matters: You can score discounted eats at nearly two dozen restaurants in the popular South Philly neighborhood.

How it works: Restaurants are offering three-course fixed-price lunch and dinner menus ranging from $20-$55.

Expect to see both signature dishes and new items.

The restaurant week runs through March 8.

Worth your time: Participating restaurants include Laurel, Le Virtù and Gabriella's Vietnam, which have all gotten James Beard Award nods.