SEPTA delays rollout of vintage trolleys
SEPTA has delayed the rollout of its 1940s-era trolleys.
Why it matters: Riders are itching to ride the vintage green-and-cream streetcars but the transit agency's PCC II trolleys won't welcome passengers along Route 15 until at least the spring, spokesperson Andrew Busch tells Axios.
Zoom in: SEPTA's initial fall rollout of the historic trolleys was delayed partly because of safety training following a series of crashes last year, Busch says.
Yes, but: You can still catch a glimpse of the classic streetcars on the rails now as SEPTA continues to test them.
Flashback: They were taken out of service in January 2020 as SEPTA began restoring the streetcars for $250,000 each.
By the numbers: SEPTA has finished rebuilding eight PCC trolleys and will eventually have 18 in its fleet.
Between the lines: SEPTA will initially roll out the trolleys alongside buses to serve Route 15, which connects Port Richmond in the northeast to West Philly.
- The additional trolleys will return to operations gradually after they're rebuilt.
🚎 1 cool thing: Pick up your model replica of the old-school trolley ($269.95) or a wooden model ($16.95) at the SEPTA store.
What they're saying: "Riders are going to be able to experience a vehicle that is truly vintage, while at the same time having all modern passenger amenities," Busch says.
What we're watching: PCC trolleys are expected to remain in service for about a decade but will eventually be phased out as SEPTA replaces and modernizes its fleet.
