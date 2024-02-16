You can see the historic green-and-cream trolly out in the wild but won't be able to ride one until spring. Photo: Courtesy of Michael Pearson/@tfw_philly

SEPTA has delayed the rollout of its 1940s-era trolleys. Why it matters: Riders are itching to ride the vintage green-and-cream streetcars but the transit agency's PCC II trolleys won't welcome passengers along Route 15 until at least the spring, spokesperson Andrew Busch tells Axios.

Zoom in: SEPTA's initial fall rollout of the historic trolleys was delayed partly because of safety training following a series of crashes last year, Busch says.

Yes, but: You can still catch a glimpse of the classic streetcars on the rails now as SEPTA continues to test them.

Flashback: They were taken out of service in January 2020 as SEPTA began restoring the streetcars for $250,000 each.

By the numbers: SEPTA has finished rebuilding eight PCC trolleys and will eventually have 18 in its fleet.

Between the lines: SEPTA will initially roll out the trolleys alongside buses to serve Route 15, which connects Port Richmond in the northeast to West Philly.

The additional trolleys will return to operations gradually after they're rebuilt.

🚎 1 cool thing: Pick up your model replica of the old-school trolley ($269.95) or a wooden model ($16.95) at the SEPTA store.

What they're saying: "Riders are going to be able to experience a vehicle that is truly vintage, while at the same time having all modern passenger amenities," Busch says.

What we're watching: PCC trolleys are expected to remain in service for about a decade but will eventually be phased out as SEPTA replaces and modernizes its fleet.