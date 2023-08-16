Old-school SEPTA trolleys to return to service next month
SEPTA's 1940s-era trolleys are returning to the rails in less than a month.
Why it matters: The iconic green-and-cream trolleys are a link to Philadelphia's history.
State of play: SEPTA's PCC II trolleys return to service on Girard Avenue's Route 15 line on Sept. 10, transit agency spokesperson Kelly Greene tells Axios.
- The agency, which has a fleet of 18 PCC II trolleys, fully rehabbed and tested six of the 1947 trolleys at a cost of $250,000 each, while repairs continue on others.
Flashback: The trolleys were taken out of service in January 2020 and replaced with buses during the restoration process.
Of note: You can pick up a wooden model of the PCC trolley at SEPTA's store ($16.95).
Zoom in: SEPTA will use both the old-school trolleys together with buses to serve Route 15, which connects Port Richmond in the northeast to West Philly.
- The restoration also makes the old trolleys ADA-accessible.
What to watch: Despite the rehab, SEPTA will eventually phase out the PCC trolleys for good as it replaces and modernizes its fleet, but that could take as long as a decade.
