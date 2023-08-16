Old-school SEPTA trolleys to return to service next month

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Philadelphia's classic green-and-cream PCC trolley on the rails in the 2000s. Photo: ClassicStock/Getty Images

SEPTA's 1940s-era trolleys are returning to the rails in less than a month.

Why it matters: The iconic green-and-cream trolleys are a link to Philadelphia's history.

State of play: SEPTA's PCC II trolleys return to service on Girard Avenue's Route 15 line on Sept. 10, transit agency spokesperson Kelly Greene tells Axios.

The agency, which has a fleet of 18 PCC II trolleys, fully rehabbed and tested six of the 1947 trolleys at a cost of $250,000 each, while repairs continue on others.

Flashback: The trolleys were taken out of service in January 2020 and replaced with buses during the restoration process.

Of note: You can pick up a wooden model of the PCC trolley at SEPTA's store ($16.95).

Zoom in: SEPTA will use both the old-school trolleys together with buses to serve Route 15, which connects Port Richmond in the northeast to West Philly.

The restoration also makes the old trolleys ADA-accessible.

What to watch: Despite the rehab, SEPTA will eventually phase out the PCC trolleys for good as it replaces and modernizes its fleet, but that could take as long as a decade.