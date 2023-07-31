50 mins ago - News

SEPTA's horror week renews questions about safety

Isaac Avilucea
A fleet of SEPTA buses

A fleet of SEPTA buses. Photo: Jeff Fusco/Getty Images

SEPTA suffered five crashes in the span of a week, killing one person and injuring dozens more.

Driving the news: That nearly equaled the total number of SEPTA-on-SEPTA crashes in 2022, officials told Billy Penn.

Why it matters: Last week's crashes are renewing questions about public transit safety, but officials say the incidents were "an unfortunate coincidence."

What happened: The most recent crash on July 27 involved an out-of-service trolley that slammed into the historic Blue Bell Inn in Southwest Philadelphia, per Billy Penn.

  • A maintenance worker aboard the trolley at the time suffered minor injuries but no one else was hurt, SEPTA COO Scott Sauer told 6ABC.

Catch up quick: The crashes began on July 21, when two SEPTA buses collided on Roosevelt Boulevard, injuring at least 19 and killing 72-year-old Siu Nam Mak.

  • Two days later, four people were hurt when a bus struck an electrical pole in Fishtown.
  • On July 24, five people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after two trolleys collided in Upper Darby.
  • The next day, a SEPTA bus occupied only by the driver jumped the curb at 15th and Walnut Streets and struck a building. Officials haven't said how the driver lost control.

Zoom out: The crashes triggered extra training for SEPTA bus and trolley drivers, per KYW radio.

  • The agency's chief safety officer told Billy Penn it already tallied eight crashes involving transit in its fleet this year.
  • SEPTA reported a total of 884 vehicular accidents on buses and trolleys in the first half of 2023, per the Inquirer.

What they're saying: The public transit's board told Axios that it was "troubled" by the crashes, which "shake the public's confidence in SEPTA."

  • The board said it is committed to publicly sharing and fixing issues identified by the ongoing investigations.
  • "We have stressed to executive staff that they need to be transparent," the board said.
