Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

SEPTA suffered five crashes in the span of a week, killing one person and injuring dozens more.

Driving the news: That nearly equaled the total number of SEPTA-on-SEPTA crashes in 2022, officials told Billy Penn.

Why it matters: Last week's crashes are renewing questions about public transit safety, but officials say the incidents were "an unfortunate coincidence."

What happened: The most recent crash on July 27 involved an out-of-service trolley that slammed into the historic Blue Bell Inn in Southwest Philadelphia, per Billy Penn.

A maintenance worker aboard the trolley at the time suffered minor injuries but no one else was hurt, SEPTA COO Scott Sauer told 6ABC.

Catch up quick: The crashes began on July 21, when two SEPTA buses collided on Roosevelt Boulevard, injuring at least 19 and killing 72-year-old Siu Nam Mak.

Two days later, four people were hurt when a bus struck an electrical pole in Fishtown.

On July 24, five people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after two trolleys collided in Upper Darby.

The next day, a SEPTA bus occupied only by the driver jumped the curb at 15th and Walnut Streets and struck a building. Officials haven't said how the driver lost control.

Zoom out: The crashes triggered extra training for SEPTA bus and trolley drivers, per KYW radio.

The agency's chief safety officer told Billy Penn it already tallied eight crashes involving transit in its fleet this year.

SEPTA reported a total of 884 vehicular accidents on buses and trolleys in the first half of 2023, per the Inquirer.

What they're saying: The public transit's board told Axios that it was "troubled" by the crashes, which "shake the public's confidence in SEPTA."