Pennsylvania doesn't report many UFO sightings

👽 Reported UFO sightings per 100k residents
National UFO Reporting Center, U.S. Census; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Pennsylvanians have reported nearly 4,900 UFO sightings since the dawn of the millennium, per National UFO Reporting Center data.

Why it matters: Discussion and reports of UFOs — or the more modern term, UAPs (unidentified anomalous phenomenon) — have been going more mainstream in recent years amid a push for answers from lawmakers and others.

  • It's no surprise that Nevada's Lincoln County — home to Area 51, a top-secret U.S. Air Force base — had the most reported UFO sightings among U.S. counties with 820.9 per 100,000 residents during that period.

Look up: The Philadelphia metro had 30.2 UFO sightings per 100,000 residents between 2000 and 2023, which trails the national average (34.3).

  • That comes to about 1,900 sightings during that time.

Zoom in: While Allegheny County logged the most sightings in the state, Tioga County, located far from city lights in northern Pennsylvania, had the most brushes with the unknown per capita.

  • These sightings roughly correlate to dark sky locations. That tracks, given that it's easier to see interesting stuff in the night sky when you're far from sources of light pollution.
  • Cherry Springs State Park, in Tioga's neighbor Potter County, is considered one of the best places for stargazing on the East Coast. Maybe it's great for spotting UFOs, too.
👽 Reported UFO sightings per 100k residents
Data: National UFO Reporting Center, U.S. Census; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The intrigue: Pennsylvania has had its own (supposed) UFO crash-landing sites over the decades.

  • In December 1965, witnesses reported discovering an acorn-shaped object about the size of a small car that fell from the sky in the woods at Kecksburg.
  • And, in 1974, witnesses believe a UFO crashed into a pond in Carbondale, although some attributed the crash to a railroad lantern.

The bottom line: Despite rising public acceptance of UFO/UAP chatter, there's still no proof that we're being visited by extraterrestrials.

  • Many of these sightings are likely military activity (especially those near Area 51, which has a storied history of classified aircraft tests), satellites, scientific phenomena, etc.
