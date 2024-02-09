Eagles fans prep for Super Bowl sadness

Share on email (opens in new window)

Shaun "Shoulder Pad Guy" Young, left, and Jamie "Philly Sports Guy" Pagliei. Photos: Courtesy of Shaun Young and Jamie Pagliei

Break out the crying Nick Sirianni memes.

What's happening: For Eagles fans, Sunday's Super Bowl 58 feels more like the "Stupor Bowl," especially with the Birds only a year removed from competing in the big game.

The Eagles nosedived at the end of the season, meaning fans will either watch former head coach Andy Reid hoist a third Lombardi trophy with Kansas City or see rival San Francisco win its first championship since 1994.

Axios turned to three of Philly's biggest superfans — Shaun "Shoulder Pad Guy" Young, Jamie "Philly Sports Guy" Pagliei and Brandon Winston of Kelly green fame — for advice on how to actually enjoy Sunday's game. The interview was condensed and edited for clarity:

What's an Eagles-less Super Bowl look like for you?

Philly Sports Guy (PSG): I don't care as much. I have no skin in the game.

I don't care as much. I have no skin in the game. Brandon Winston (BW): I'll watch the game, but my heart won't be in it. Trying to figure out if I can find a way to get to Brazil on Sept. 6.

I'll watch the game, but my heart won't be in it. Trying to figure out if I can find a way to get to Brazil on Sept. 6. Shaun Young (SY): You watch it for what it is. I love the game of football.

Who are you rooting for?

BW: You gotta go with "Big Red." He's Philly's own.

You gotta go with "Big Red." He's Philly's own. SY: I can't stand the majority of the "40Whiners" fans. Last year, [they said] we didn't win because our quarterback got knocked out. … Now Deebo [Samuel] comes out with this stupid quote.

I can't stand the majority of the "40Whiners" fans. Last year, [they said] we didn't win because our quarterback got knocked out. … Now Deebo [Samuel] comes out with this stupid quote. PSG: [Reid] brought us to four NFC championships, and he didn't win the big one and then he goes over there and he does win. How come he couldn't figure that out when he was in Philly?

Eagles superfan Brandon Winston of West Virginia. Photo: Courtesy of Brandon Winston

Best storyline?

PSG: The Chiefs win it, and Travis gets down on one knee and proposes to Taylor Swift on live television. She is an Eagles fan. If all these people are going to start watching the NFL, might as well make them Eagles fans.

SY: I know how much it would mean for Jason and [his] family to have another Super Bowl trophy.

I know how much it would mean for Jason and [his] family to have another Super Bowl trophy. BW: If Travis gets one, [Jason's] coming back to one-up his brother.

Most compelling argument for a Niners' win?

PSG: We gotta keep it in conference.

We gotta keep it in conference. BW: The only reason you root for the 49ers is because Kansas City got us last year.

The only reason you root for the 49ers is because Kansas City got us last year. SY: I personally can't come up with a reason.

Predictions?