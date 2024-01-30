60 mins ago - Sports

Eagles' Jason Kelce fuels doubt about retirement

headshot
Jason Kelce, left, shakes brother Travis' hand after the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens to advance to the Super Bowl.

Like a true Eagle, Jason Kelce showing Brotherly Love. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

Jason Kelce's main job right now is rooting for his kid brother — and he's leaned into that.

Driving the news: Kelce was in Baltimore last weekend watching Chiefs' tight end Travis punch another ticket to the Super Bowl with a 17-10 win over the Ravens.

  • Jason also went viral the weekend before after leaving a luxury box in Buffalo to strip off his T-shirt in the freezing cold and chug beer with Bills fans.

Why it matters: The Eagles' beloved center has acted like someone at ease about his future — but he's speaking more like someone conflicted about retiring despite reports to the contrary.

What they're saying: "I really, really look forward to next year," Jason told the Inquirer after the Chiefs' win. "I look forward to trying to prove people wrong."

  • He alluded to the Eagles' new hires — offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Quick take: Jason could've made up his mind to retire after the Eagles' gutting loss to Tampa Bay.

  • And he could have easily changed his mind since then, re-energized by watching his brother pursue a third Lombardi trophy.
  • Or, he's waiting until after the Super Bowl to officially retire so that he doesn't take the shine off his little brother. No one likes a 282-pound distraction.

The bottom line: Like a true successful podcaster, Jason has kept this high-running drama episodic, telling the Inquirer he doesn't "know what's going to happen to me."

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more