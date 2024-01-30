Eagles' Jason Kelce fuels doubt about retirement

Jason Kelce's main job right now is rooting for his kid brother — and he's leaned into that.

Driving the news: Kelce was in Baltimore last weekend watching Chiefs' tight end Travis punch another ticket to the Super Bowl with a 17-10 win over the Ravens.

Jason also went viral the weekend before after leaving a luxury box in Buffalo to strip off his T-shirt in the freezing cold and chug beer with Bills fans.

Why it matters: The Eagles' beloved center has acted like someone at ease about his future — but he's speaking more like someone conflicted about retiring despite reports to the contrary.

What they're saying: "I really, really look forward to next year," Jason told the Inquirer after the Chiefs' win. "I look forward to trying to prove people wrong."

He alluded to the Eagles' new hires — offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Quick take: Jason could've made up his mind to retire after the Eagles' gutting loss to Tampa Bay.

And he could have easily changed his mind since then, re-energized by watching his brother pursue a third Lombardi trophy.

Or, he's waiting until after the Super Bowl to officially retire so that he doesn't take the shine off his little brother. No one likes a 282-pound distraction.

The bottom line: Like a true successful podcaster, Jason has kept this high-running drama episodic, telling the Inquirer he doesn't "know what's going to happen to me."