Future uncertain for Sirianni after Eagles' collapse
The fan's sign said it all.
Driving the news: A season that started with so much promise for the Eagles ended with utter dismay after they were dismantled 32-9 by Tampa Bay last night in the wild-card round of the playoffs.
- QB Jalen Hurts took a safety late in the third quarter, and the Bucs' Trey Palmer slipped a tackle and scampered 56 yards for a touchdown on Tampa Bay's ensuing drive to give them an insurmountable lead.
- The Eagles lost six of their final seven games after starting 10-1.
Why it matters: The loss intensifies questions about the future of Nick Sirianni, the Eagles' embattled head coach.
- He's led the team to the playoffs in each of his first three seasons, including a Super Bowl appearance last year.
Yes, but: Some fans and pundits want Sirianni canned following the Eagles' historic collapse, citing division in the locker room, among other issues.
- Eagles star wideout A.J. Brown, who didn't play last night because of a knee injury, scrubbed his Instagram of any Eagles affiliation and deactivated his account on X, formerly Twitter.
What they're saying: ESPN analyst Troy Aikman said during the telecast that it was "anyone's guess" whether Sirianni keeps his job.
- "Jeff Lurie has shown that he's not a patient guy," he said of the Eagles owner, who parted ways with former coach Doug Pederson three seasons after he led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl win.
- "You can't go into next season status quo," Aikman added after the game.
The other side: Sirianni said at a postgame news conference.that he'd spend the offseason searching "for answers," assuming he's still the head coach.
- "I didn't do a good enough job," Sirianni said. "Everybody in the locker room is hurting."
