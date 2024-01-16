Share on email (opens in new window)

The fan's sign said it all.

Driving the news: A season that started with so much promise for the Eagles ended with utter dismay after they were dismantled 32-9 by Tampa Bay last night in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

QB Jalen Hurts took a safety late in the third quarter, and the Bucs' Trey Palmer slipped a tackle and scampered 56 yards for a touchdown on Tampa Bay's ensuing drive to give them an insurmountable lead.

The Eagles lost six of their final seven games after starting 10-1.

Why it matters: The loss intensifies questions about the future of Nick Sirianni, the Eagles' embattled head coach.

He's led the team to the playoffs in each of his first three seasons, including a Super Bowl appearance last year.

Yes, but: Some fans and pundits want Sirianni canned following the Eagles' historic collapse, citing division in the locker room, among other issues.

Eagles star wideout A.J. Brown, who didn't play last night because of a knee injury, scrubbed his Instagram of any Eagles affiliation and deactivated his account on X, formerly Twitter.

What they're saying: ESPN analyst Troy Aikman said during the telecast that it was "anyone's guess" whether Sirianni keeps his job.

"Jeff Lurie has shown that he's not a patient guy," he said of the Eagles owner, who parted ways with former coach Doug Pederson three seasons after he led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl win.

"You can't go into next season status quo," Aikman added after the game.

The other side: Sirianni said at a postgame news conference.that he'd spend the offseason searching "for answers," assuming he's still the head coach.