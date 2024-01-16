43 mins ago - News

Future uncertain for Sirianni after Eagles' collapse

A Philadelphia Eagles fan holds up a sign reading "Fire Sirianni" during the Eagles' playoff loss.

A Philadelphia Eagles fan holds up a sign reading "Fire Sirianni." Photo: Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The fan's sign said it all.

Driving the news: A season that started with so much promise for the Eagles ended with utter dismay after they were dismantled 32-9 by Tampa Bay last night in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

  • QB Jalen Hurts took a safety late in the third quarter, and the Bucs' Trey Palmer slipped a tackle and scampered 56 yards for a touchdown on Tampa Bay's ensuing drive to give them an insurmountable lead.
  • The Eagles lost six of their final seven games after starting 10-1.

Why it matters: The loss intensifies questions about the future of Nick Sirianni, the Eagles' embattled head coach.

  • He's led the team to the playoffs in each of his first three seasons, including a Super Bowl appearance last year.

Yes, but: Some fans and pundits want Sirianni canned following the Eagles' historic collapse, citing division in the locker room, among other issues.

  • Eagles star wideout A.J. Brown, who didn't play last night because of a knee injury, scrubbed his Instagram of any Eagles affiliation and deactivated his account on X, formerly Twitter.

What they're saying: ESPN analyst Troy Aikman said during the telecast that it was "anyone's guess" whether Sirianni keeps his job.

  • "Jeff Lurie has shown that he's not a patient guy," he said of the Eagles owner, who parted ways with former coach Doug Pederson three seasons after he led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl win.
  • "You can't go into next season status quo," Aikman added after the game.

The other side: Sirianni said at a postgame news conference.that he'd spend the offseason searching "for answers," assuming he's still the head coach.

  • "I didn't do a good enough job," Sirianni said. "Everybody in the locker room is hurting."
