Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Philadelphia will host six matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the world's governing soccer body revealed Sunday.

Why it matters: The local World Cup matches will be among the largest events in city history, bringing hundreds of thousands of visitors and millions in tourist dollars.

Driving the news: Lincoln Financial Field in South Philly will host matches in the group stage and Round of 16.

The group matches are June 14, 19, 22, 25 and 27.

The Round of 16 match is July 4.

Between the lines: Philly was never in the running to host the opening, semifinal or final matches due to FIFA's stadium capacity requirements.

The Linc's stadium capacity is 62,000 for soccer matches, below the 80,000 required for those high-profile matches.

The big picture: The 2026 World Cup will take place in cities throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The tournament will mark the first expansion of the men's World Cup from 32 teams to 48 with 104 matches over 39 days.

The opening match will be played in Mexico City's Estadio Azteca on June 11, while MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will host the final.

Zoom out: Philly's 2026 calendar is packed.

The city is also hosting events throughout the year as part of the 250th anniversary of America's independence, plus the MLB All-Star Game is at Citizens Bank Park in July.

Zoom in: With the match days set, city organizers can now better plan for what the World Cup will look like here, Meg Kane, host-city executive for Philadelphia Soccer 2026, tells Axios.

That includes logistics around public safety, transportation and fan experiences.

The intrigue: The World Cup matches could prove a bigger boon to the city's economy than previously estimated.

They're estimated to have a $460 million economic impact, drawing around 450,000 attendees, per Philadelphia Soccer 2026.

Those numbers could end up being even higher, as the initial figures are from 2020 and before FIFA increased the number of participating teams.

What they're saying: "This is a once-in-generation opportunity," Kane says.

"The entire globe is going to be watching these matches and to have the eyes of the world on Philadelphia … an opportunity that Philadelphia has to seize," she says.

What we're watching: The city's World Cup organizing group will release a new economic impact study this year, Kane says.