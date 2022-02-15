World Cup bid could bring big bucks to Philadelphia

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Philadelphia could see as much as $262 million in direct visitor spending from hosting World Cup matches in 2026, according to the nonprofit coordinating the city's bid.

Driving the news: Philly is one of 17 U.S. cities vying to host between five and six matches over the tournament spanning 30 days.

Why it matters: The World Cup is a massive sport tourism event that would bring international attention to the city and draw hundreds of thousands of people.

For perspective, hosting the tournament's matches would dwarf the roughly $56 million in visitor spending the city raked in when the NFL Draft was held here in 2017.

The big picture: The 2026 World Cup will be the first year the games are expanded from 64 to 80 matches.

The U.S. will host 60 games, while Canada and Mexico will each host 10 matches.

Other U.S. metros bidding to host games include Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami, New York/New Jersey and the San Francisco Bay Area.

By the numbers: Philadelphia Soccer 2026 said an economic impact survey shows the city could enjoy $460 million in total economic impact from hosting, which includes a combination of tourism spending and other investments.

Visitor spending is expected to range from $147-$262 million, factoring in lodging, food and beverage, retail, entertainment and transportation.

Approximately 450,000 total attendees would come to the city over that time, and as many as 3,500 new jobs would be created.

Zoom in: If the city won its bid, Lincoln Financial Field would be the site to host the World Cup matches.

Training sites would be scattered throughout the region, too.

What they're saying: Philadelphia has the "pedigree to host this type of international, mega event," said Meg Kane, bid coordinator for Philadelphia Soccer 2026.

The city has hosted massive events in the past, including Pope Francis' visit in 2015 and the NFL Draft.

"Philadelphia has built a tremendous resume in hosting these types of events, and as a sports town, we think we can deliver an even greater event," Kane said.

Between the lines: The financial impact study was calculated before the pandemic hit Philadelphia in 2020.

Yes, but: Kane said the city is expected to see a full economic recovery by 2026, so the study’s findings remained the same.

What's next: FIFA could make its final decision on host cities as soon as April, Kane said.