Philadelphia selected as 2026 World Cup host city

FIFA on Thursday announced Philadelphia is among the cities that will host games during the 2026 World Cup hosted jointly by Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

Why it matters: Cities that host the prestigious international soccer tournament see an influx of fans and tourists who pump money into local economies.

Philadelphia Soccer 2026, which coordinated the city's bid, estimated that matches could generate around $460 million in total economic impact in Philly.

An estimated 450,000 total attendees are expected to flock to the city for the event, with visitor spending potentially ranging from $147 million to $262 million.

The big picture: FIFA picked 11 sites in the United States, three in Mexico and two in Canada to host 2026 World Cup games, Axios' Herb Scribner reports.

The tournament will feature 48 nations for the first time, expanded from 32.

Other U.S. host sites chosen include New York/New Jersey, Boston, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Seattle and the San Francisco Bay area.

