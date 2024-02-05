Sixers fans went weak in the knees watching star center Joel Embiid hurt himself diving for a ball in last week's game against the Golden State Warriors.

Driving the news: Embiid is out for the foreseeable future after the team announced Sunday that he'll undergo a procedure to repair his left meniscus, per ESPN.

The news all but ended his chances of repeating as league MVP and casts doubt on whether he'll return to play this season.

Embiid already missed 14 games this season before the latest setback.

The league's new load-management rules dictate players must compete in at least 65 games a season to be eligible for annual awards.

Threat level: The Sixers haven't said whether Embiid tore his meniscus, which would be more serious. Recovery times range for a torn meniscus — the pad of cartilage in the knee that acts as a "shock absorber" and is important for basketball players who constantly jump up and down.

Embiid missed the final 37 games of the 2016-17 season after tearing his meniscus, per USA Today.

Quick take: Philly cares about championships, not league awards. Enter last season's playoff flameout as Exhibit A.

Their potential championship run hinges on the big man's long-term availability, so it's best to rest Embiid, fines be damned.

By the numbers: The Sixers are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings and looked like a lock to make the playoffs before Embiid went down.

They're 75-99 all-time when Embiid doesn't play, per StatMuse.

The bottom line: Now that Embiid is out of the MVP convo, and potentially the season, the door has opened for — wink, wink 🤣 — Doug McDermott.

What's next: The Sixers square off at home against the Dallas Mavericks tonight at 7pm.