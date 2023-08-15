76ers' James Harden drama rings a bell
James Harden must not be a student of Philly sports history — because if he is, he'd realize that divas don't last long here.
The big picture: Just ask Terrell Owens and Ben Simmons. It doesn't matter how talented or successful you are, or how loudly you protest your circumstances, the team trumps all.
Driving the news: Harden ripped into 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey during a recent media event in China, twice calling him a "liar," days after the team shut down trade negotiations for the disgruntled point guard.
What they're saying: "I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of," Harden said, referring to his boss, who has been one of the guard's biggest supporters over the years.
Catch up quick: For the past few months, Harden has fueded with the 76ers' front office over his contract after he opted into a $35.6 million player option in June, with the expectation that the team would find a suitable trade partner.
- The offseason drama came after the 76ers flamed out in the second round of the playoffs, with Harden shouldering part of the blame for his inconsistent play.
Reality check: Harden's scorched-earth attempt to bully his way out of Philadelphia has all the makings of Ben Simmons Part II.
- Simmons tried forcing his way out of town when his relationship with then-head coach Doc Rivers deteriorated.
- He disrupted training camp and sat out the season before being traded for, of all people, Harden.
Flashback: Simmons didn't have the clout that former Eagles wide receiver Owens had when he arrived in 2004. He was a beloved member of the team, famously playing in a Super Bowl weeks after fracturing his leg.
- Despite his prolific on-field production, Owens drained all the goodwill he built up with fans in a spat with QB Donovan McNabb, plus a similar thorny contract dispute. Owens overplayed his value and was eventually suspended for the season and sent packing.
The bottom line: This is a team-first town, where the banner matters more than any one player's brand. Harden's likely to find that out the hard way.
