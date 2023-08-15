76ers' James Harden drama rings a bell

James Harden must not be a student of Philly sports history — because if he is, he'd realize that divas don't last long here.

The big picture: Just ask Terrell Owens and Ben Simmons. It doesn't matter how talented or successful you are, or how loudly you protest your circumstances, the team trumps all.

Driving the news: Harden ripped into 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey during a recent media event in China, twice calling him a "liar," days after the team shut down trade negotiations for the disgruntled point guard.

What they're saying: "I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of," Harden said, referring to his boss, who has been one of the guard's biggest supporters over the years.

Catch up quick: For the past few months, Harden has fueded with the 76ers' front office over his contract after he opted into a $35.6 million player option in June, with the expectation that the team would find a suitable trade partner.

The offseason drama came after the 76ers flamed out in the second round of the playoffs, with Harden shouldering part of the blame for his inconsistent play.

Reality check: Harden's scorched-earth attempt to bully his way out of Philadelphia has all the makings of Ben Simmons Part II.

Simmons tried forcing his way out of town when his relationship with then-head coach Doc Rivers deteriorated.

He disrupted training camp and sat out the season before being traded for, of all people, Harden.

Flashback: Simmons didn't have the clout that former Eagles wide receiver Owens had when he arrived in 2004. He was a beloved member of the team, famously playing in a Super Bowl weeks after fracturing his leg.

Despite his prolific on-field production, Owens drained all the goodwill he built up with fans in a spat with QB Donovan McNabb, plus a similar thorny contract dispute. Owens overplayed his value and was eventually suspended for the season and sent packing.

The bottom line: This is a team-first town, where the banner matters more than any one player's brand. Harden's likely to find that out the hard way.