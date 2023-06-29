Share on email (opens in new window)

Hello, is it a decision you're looking for? Photo: Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Will "The Beard" stay or bounce like a basketball?

Driving the news: It's been like a freakin' episode of "The Bachelor," with all the breathless speculation about James Harden's future in Philly. That ends Thursday — the deadline for the All-Star guard to opt out of his Sixers contract.

Harden is expected to decline a $35.6 million player option and become a free agent in the hopes of landing a new deal. He's got a potential suitor in Houston, where he played for nine seasons and was a veritable scoring machine for the Rockets.

Why it matters: The Sixers' future hinges on whether Harden sticks with Philly.

He's a talented guard whose stepback jumpers helped him become the second-oldest player to average 20 points and 10 assists a game last season.

Yes, but: Some Sixers fans blamed Philly's second-round playoff collapse against Boston on Harden's inconsistent play.

He was feast or famine, either pouring in the points and hitting game-winning shots or disappearing completely.

What's happening: ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that the Sixers have been working hard to get a deal done.

Having a new coach is definitely an attractive selling point for the team, as Harden didn't mesh well with former Sixers head coach Doc Rivers who called the star guard "challenging" to coach.

Thought bubble: It's not time to shave "The Beard." As the Inquirer's Keith Pompey points out, Philly doesn't have a lot of money to play with in free agency to sign someone who could fill Harden's shoes.