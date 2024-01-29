🔥 Our (mildly) hot Ed Rendell take

Former Gov. Ed Rendell's looks says it all. Photo: Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Hot takes are "deliberately provocative commentary" based on "shallow moralizing," per the late political writer Simon Maloy.

They're not think pieces — they're "did you think" pieces.

Yes, but: We're all susceptible to the hot take, even "America's Mayor."

Driving the news: Former Philadelphia mayor and PA governor Ed Rendell is getting dragged on social media for what some are calling the "worst take of all time" about the Sixers' Joel Embiid — a hot take in and of itself.

What he said: After the Sixers took Embiid third overall in the 2014 NBA Draft, Rendell tweeted that Philly was going to "regret passing on Doug McDermott for years to come."

By the numbers: McDermott, a reliable career journeyman, has averaged a career 9.1 points per game.

He now plays for the San Antonio Spurs, the same team that allowed Embiid to score a Sixers' franchise-record 70 points last week.

Embiid is the reigning MVP, recently made his seventh straight NBA All-Star Game, is an absolute riot on social media, and — in the spirit of hot takes — will finally lead the Sixers back to the NBA Finals this year.

Quick take: We expect more thought process from a man who the New York Times once credited with engineering one of the "most stunning turnarounds" in Philly history.

Let's be thankful Rendell's not leading the Sixers' front office, given his recent track record of picking winners.

The bottom line: When you drop it like it's hot, you should acknowledge when it's not.